82nd death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore Sunday

The 82nd death anniversary of Biswakabi Rabindranath Tagore, who reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as the arts of the Indian subcontinent with contextual modernism, is Sunday, reports BSS.

Tagore died at the age of 80 on 7 August in 1941, according to the Gregorian calendar. But, his death anniversary is observed in Bangladesh on 22 Sraban of the Bangla calendar.