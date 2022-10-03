PM Hasina leaves London for Dhaka

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the prime minister at the airport.

Later, the prime minister and her entourage members departed from London Stanstead Airport at 9:30am (local time) for Dhaka

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina left Washington DC at around 6:30pm on Sunday (local time), wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA.

State minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith saw off the prime minister at the airport in Washington.