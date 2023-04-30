Sheikh Hasina’s leadership needed for prosperity: IMF chief

Lauding the unprecedented advancement of Bangladesh, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said leadership like Bangladesh Prime Minister is necessary to go ahead towards prosperity confronting all the hurdles.

"Bangladesh is a role model in the world . . . it has made unprecedented advancement in various sectors under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina," said the IMF chief while paying a courtesy call on Bangladesh prime minister at the meeting room of The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Washington.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief led a delegation at the meeting, Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters during a press briefing.

Sheikh Hasina is now on an official visit to the US mainly to attend the celebration of Bangladesh's 50 years of partnership with the World Bank, scheduled for Monday.