1 detained over ‘Facebook post’ about setting fire to police vehicle in Mirpur

Police have detained a man over allegations that he set fire to a police vehicle in Mirpur area of the capital. Police said the man had posted on his Facebook account claiming that he had set fire to the police vehicle.

Police detained the man, identified as Rajib Chandra Das, from the Mirpur area early on Monday. In addition, police detained 20 more people during raids in different parts of Dhaka on Sunday night over allegations of setting fire to and vandalising police vehicles.