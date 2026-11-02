Police say many more detained
1 detained over ‘Facebook post’ about setting fire to police vehicle in Mirpur
Police have detained a man over allegations that he set fire to a police vehicle in Mirpur area of the capital. Police said the man had posted on his Facebook account claiming that he had set fire to the police vehicle.
Police detained the man, identified as Rajib Chandra Das, from the Mirpur area early on Monday. In addition, police detained 20 more people during raids in different parts of Dhaka on Sunday night over allegations of setting fire to and vandalising police vehicles.
Pallabi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jalal Uddin told Prothom Alo, “Rajib was detained early this morning. We have not questioned him yet.”
On Sunday, garment workers blocked roads and staged demonstrations in Mirpur, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.
Clashes and chases between the workers and police took place repeatedly from the morning until 1:00 pm. At one point, protesters set fire to a police vehicle beneath the Mirpur-11 Metro Rail Station.
Police said they had detained 19 people from different parts of Mirpur on Sunday afternoon over their alleged involvement in the incident.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Mirpur Division of Police Zahidul Islam told Prothom Alo, “We conducted raids in different parts of Dhaka last night and detained many more people over allegations of setting fire to police vehicles. The operation is still underway. We will be able to confirm the actual number once it is over.”