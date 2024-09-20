Premier University: Education minister’s forceful takeover

Mohiuddin Chowdhury passed away in 2017 and in 2018 his son Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury became the deputy minister for education. He took control of the university within a year.

Meanwhile, the CCC reclaimed its authority over the university in a letter sent to the education ministry on 5 September following the fall of Awami League government.

The CCC officials say the corporatio spent some Tk 430 million for various purposes including building construction, land purchase and salary allowances of the teachers and employees. However, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury used his power to take control.

The private university is profitable. According to the latest University Grant Commission (UGC) report published in October 2022, the university owns 2.74 acres of land. Its annual income stood at Tk 439.7 million where the annual expenditure was Tk 331.4 million. It means the university yields a profit of more than Tk 10 million a year on average.