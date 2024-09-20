Premier University: Education minister’s forceful takeover
Premier University was established in 2001 when Mohibul Hasan’s father, ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury, was the mayor of CCC.
Mohibul Hasan took control of the university after becoming the deputy education minister.
Mohiuddin Chowdhury passed away in 2017 and in 2018 his son Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury became the deputy minister for education. He took control of the university within a year.
Meanwhile, the CCC reclaimed its authority over the university in a letter sent to the education ministry on 5 September following the fall of Awami League government.
The CCC officials say the corporatio spent some Tk 430 million for various purposes including building construction, land purchase and salary allowances of the teachers and employees. However, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury used his power to take control.
The private university is profitable. According to the latest University Grant Commission (UGC) report published in October 2022, the university owns 2.74 acres of land. Its annual income stood at Tk 439.7 million where the annual expenditure was Tk 331.4 million. It means the university yields a profit of more than Tk 10 million a year on average.
The university has some eight and a half thousand students studying in 10 departments. There are about 350 teachers and officials. The university has campuses at different points across the city including the GEC intersection, Dampara, Prabartak intersection and Hazari Lane.
This correspondent visited the GEC Intersection campus of the university on Tuesday for the vice chancellor's comment regarding the CCC’s claim and ownership of the university. However, vice-chancellor Anupam Sen declined from making any comment citing physical illness. Registrar Iftekhar Munim didn’t want to meet this correspondent either. Former education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury went into hiding after 5 August. He is accused in several cases, including murder cases.
University funded by the city corporation
The Chattogram City Corporation used to run an institute named International Institute of Business and Technology in 2001. Later, in the 10th meeting of the then city corporation held on 8 May 2001, a decision was taken to turn the institute into a university.
On 5 December 2001, the education ministry gave temporary permission for establishing and running the university. Since then, the city corporation has spent around Tk 430 million for different purposes, including construction, land purchase and salary and allowances of teachers and employees.
In 2014, the city corporation spent Tk 210 million to purchase lands for the university. Before that, on 21 August 2004, the CCC transferred Tk 450 million to the bank account of the university. In 2001, the corporation opened a three-month fixed deposit receipt (FDR) worth Tk 5 million for the university.
The trustee board
Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury’s family had total control over the trustee board of the university. Mohibul’ mother and brother are members of the trustee along with controversial business person S Alam Group chairman Saiful Alam and his brother Abdus Samad. The city mayor used to be the chairman of the trustee board, but Mohibul himself is the chairman of the trustee board now.
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu