Delhi must return Hasina to face trial, Yunus to The Hindu

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu at his residence in Dhaka, Yunus spelt out his vision for ties with India and plans for reform.

His interview was released in the online version of the Indian daily Monday.

Professor Yunus defended his government’s record in 100 days since it was formed and called reports over the rise of radicalism and safety of the nation’s Hindus and other minorities “propaganda”, which has led to sharp criticism from India and US President-elect Donald Trump.