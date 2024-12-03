We can’t reduce multifaceted relationship to one issue: Indian envoy

The foreign ministry summoned the Indian high commissioner against the backdrop of a violent attack at the assistant high commission of Bangladesh at Agartala in India on the previous day. He appeared at the ministry around 4:00 pm.

In this regard, Pranay Verma said, “We really want to build a constructive and stable relationship. There are so many things. There is interdependence. And we want to build on that interdependency for our mutual benefit. We will keep ensuring our cooperation to benefit our two countries. There is a lot of positive development.”

Meanwhile, the interim government has halted consular services at the vandalised assistant high commission in Agartala.