We can’t reduce multifaceted relationship to one issue: Indian envoy
The Indian high-commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, has laid emphasis on taking forward the multifaceted relationship with Bangladesh, instead of reducing it to any particular issue.
“This is something that we keep talking… quite ranging and multifaceted relationship. We can’t reduce it to one issue or one agenda,” he said while appearing at the foreign ministry in response to a call on Tuesday.
The foreign ministry summoned the Indian high commissioner against the backdrop of a violent attack at the assistant high commission of Bangladesh at Agartala in India on the previous day. He appeared at the ministry around 4:00 pm.
In this regard, Pranay Verma said, “We really want to build a constructive and stable relationship. There are so many things. There is interdependence. And we want to build on that interdependency for our mutual benefit. We will keep ensuring our cooperation to benefit our two countries. There is a lot of positive development.”
Meanwhile, the interim government has halted consular services at the vandalised assistant high commission in Agartala.
On Monday, the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala of northeast state of Tripura came under attack.
In an immediate reaction, the foreign ministry issued a statement and noted that the government deeply resents the violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity of Agartala on the premises of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala.
The accounts conclusively attest that the protesters were allowed to aggress into the premises, by breaking down the main gate of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in a pre-planned manner.
The statement further noted that in the presence of the members of the local law enforcement agencies, they vandalised the flag pole, desecrated the national flag of Bangladesh and also damaged properties inside the Assistant High Commission.
Regrettably, the local police persons present in charge of protecting the premises were found not to be active in containing the situation from the beginning. All members of the assistant high commission were left with a deep sense of insecurity, it added.
The statement also underlined that this heinous attack on a diplomatic mission of Bangladesh and desecration of the national flag of Bangladesh comes in a pattern, further to a similar violent demonstration in Kolkata on 28 November 2024.