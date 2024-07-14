Kidney smuggling syndicate: Rasel arrested in India, mother says no contact

Indian police have arrested Bangladeshi youth Rasel on charges of involvement in a syndicate of illegal transplant. He is from Ramchandrapur village of Dharampur union in Bheramara upazila in Kushtia.

His family members are unwilling to talk about him. They said they have no relationship with Rasel.

Residents in the locality said Rasel left the village after his SSC exam in 2013. Later, they came to know he works in India. They are stunned to know that he has been arrested on charges of involvement in the syndicate of kidney traders.

Indian police last week arrested Bijoy Kumar, 50, a physician in Delhi, on charges of involvement in transplanting kidneys illegally. The syndicate is active in India and Bangladesh. Earlier, three Bangladeshis involved in the gang were arrested last month. They are Rasel Ahmed of Kushtia, his associate Mia, 28, a resident of Dhaka, and Mohammad Rokon, 26. During the arrest, nine passports, two diaries and a register were found in Rasel's room. These were passports of kidney donors and recipients. Police seized 20 stamp bags from Rokon.