Kidney smuggling syndicate: Rasel arrested in India, mother says no contact
Indian police have arrested Bangladeshi youth Rasel on charges of involvement in a syndicate of illegal transplant. He is from Ramchandrapur village of Dharampur union in Bheramara upazila in Kushtia.
His family members are unwilling to talk about him. They said they have no relationship with Rasel.
Residents in the locality said Rasel left the village after his SSC exam in 2013. Later, they came to know he works in India. They are stunned to know that he has been arrested on charges of involvement in the syndicate of kidney traders.
Indian police last week arrested Bijoy Kumar, 50, a physician in Delhi, on charges of involvement in transplanting kidneys illegally. The syndicate is active in India and Bangladesh. Earlier, three Bangladeshis involved in the gang were arrested last month. They are Rasel Ahmed of Kushtia, his associate Mia, 28, a resident of Dhaka, and Mohammad Rokon, 26. During the arrest, nine passports, two diaries and a register were found in Rasel's room. These were passports of kidney donors and recipients. Police seized 20 stamp bags from Rokon.
Quoting India media outlets, it is said Rasel, Mohammad Sumon Mia, Ifti from Bangladesh and Tripura's Ratish Paul from their respective areas would bring potential kidney donors, luring them with promises of money. The donors would sell a kidney for 400,000-500,000 rupees.
Kidney traders would take 25,00,000-30,00,000 rupees from the kidney recipient.
Except, Ifti, all accused have been arrested.
Rasel's home is near the only concrete road of Ramchandrapur village along the Hisna river in Bheramara. While visiting the residence on Friday afternoon, it was found that there were two CC cameras on two sides of the outside of the house. There was no response after ringing the bell. After five minutes, a youth from a two-storey building adjacent to the house came out.
When he was told that this journalist wanted to know about Rasel, the youth Amir Hamza in the beginning was unwilling to give information. Eventually he said, "We know the same that you know as journalists. Rasel has been arrested in Delhi. I have seen it on the news and Facebook. But the real reason is not known."
Amir Hamza said Rasel's full name is Rasel Ahmed and he is 30 years old. His father Abul Kalam died in a road accident 12 years ago while he was abroad. Rasel is the youngest among three brothers.
While talking to Amir Hamza, neighbour Selim Hossain appeared. He said Rasel would study in primary school in the village. After the SSC exam in 2013, Rasel went to Dhaka. He doesn't know anything after that. However, he heard Rasel moved to India later.
After half an hour, the bell of Rasel's residence was rung again. After a few minutes, his mother Aleka Khatun came out. She said, "There is no contact or communication with Rasel. Would know he works in India. I can't say anything other than this."
When asked how many years there is no communication, she said seven to eight years. Afterward, she entered the house and closed the door.
While returning, Mohammad Roni, a resident in the locality, said Rasel came home during Eid-ul-Fitr last year. After staying a few days, he went back. However, he heard Rasel stays in Dhaka and India as well.
Several elderly people were sitting in a tea stall at the end of the village.
There were yong people there too. About Rasel, an elderly man said he has heard Rasel has been arrested in India. However, he cannot believe Rasel is involved in a syndicate of kidney traders. Rasel has an ID in social media Facebook. According to the ID, Rasel works as a translator at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi. He has studied in Delhi University. Even he studied in Delhi Public School at R K Puram in Delhi. He lives in Delhi.
A government official, who once worked in Bheramara once, has given some information about Rasel. He along with his family went to Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Out of curiosity, his wife gave a status for help. At the time, Rasel contacted and helped them. At the time he posted about Rasel's help on social media. However, he is stunned after knowing this incident of Rasel.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kushtia additional police super Palash Kanti Nath said they know nothing about Rasel. If anyone makes allegations of cheating against Rasel, then action will be taken, he added.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo online edition, has been written in English by Rabiul Islam.