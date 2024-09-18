Martyrs’ families to get Tk 500,000 each, those of injured Tk 100,000

The executive committee of the “July Shaheed Smriti Foundation” led by chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has urged people from all sections of the society, the Bangladeshi diaspora and organisations and business firms to donate to the foundation.

Prof Yunus said donation of even a smallest amount of money should be documented and the list of the donors should also be preserved.

“If possible their names should be published on the website of the Foundation," he said, adding that “This foundation is an important milestone. We must strive hard to make it a success.”