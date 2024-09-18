Martyrs’ families to get Tk 500,000 each, those of injured Tk 100,000
The executive committee of the “July Shaheed Smriti Foundation” led by chief adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has urged people from all sections of the society, the Bangladeshi diaspora and organisations and business firms to donate to the foundation.
Prof Yunus said donation of even a smallest amount of money should be documented and the list of the donors should also be preserved.
“If possible their names should be published on the website of the Foundation," he said, adding that “This foundation is an important milestone. We must strive hard to make it a success.”
The first meeting of the executive committee of the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation was held on Wednesday at state guest house Jamuna with Chief Adviser Prof Yunus in the chair.
The committee has decided that each family of the martyrs will primarily receive Tk 500,000 and each injured person will primarily get up to Tk 100,000.
The compensation for the injured persons will be made as soon as possible, while cheques for the families of the martyrs will be handed over at a commemorative event in the capital, according to the chief adviser’s press wing.
The committee has also decided to find an office space and volunteers to run its operations. It will also preserve and archive all the video, images, oral history and other documents and memorabilia of the July-August mass uprising.
The chief adviser said the health ministry would pay for the treatment of the injured. The compensation that the Foundation will be giving to the injured will be in addition to the government's treatment expenses.
Advisers of the interim government Sharmeen Murshid, Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, general secretary of the Foundation Mir Mahbubur Rahman Singdho and treasurer of the Foundation Kazi Waqar Ahmad were present in the meeting.