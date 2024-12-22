Dhaka calls for collaborative global action for safe regular migration
Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday called for collaborative global action to tackle shared challenges in implementing the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) aiming to ensure safe and regular migration.
He made the remark while speaking at the national consultation for the regional review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) at Hotel InterContinental in the capital, said a foreign ministry’s press release.
The Bangladesh Migration Compact Taskforce, supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh, under the joint leadership of the foreign ministry and the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment organised the event.
The national consultation provided a crucial platform to assess Bangladesh’s progress as a GCM Champion Country in the GCM implementation.
The foreign secretary underlined that human mobility lies at the heart of today’s global transformations and can be a powerful driver for achieving zero poverty and zero unemployment, aligning with chief adviser professor Dr Muhammad Yunus’s goal of Three Zeroes.
Expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment secretary Md Ruhul Amin reiterated that through collective efforts, Bangladesh aims to refine strategies that address the challenges, enhance the rights and well-being of migrants, and align with global best practices for sustainable development.
IOM regional director for Asia and the Pacific Iori Kato in his statement stated that the GCM remains invaluable in guiding migration governance.
It responds to new challenges such as climate change, post-pandemic recovery, while contributing to the sustainable development goals, he added.