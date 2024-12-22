Dhaka calls for collaborative global action for safe regular migration

Foreign secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday called for collaborative global action to tackle shared challenges in implementing the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) aiming to ensure safe and regular migration.

He made the remark while speaking at the national consultation for the regional review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) at Hotel InterContinental in the capital, said a foreign ministry’s press release.

The Bangladesh Migration Compact Taskforce, supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh, under the joint leadership of the foreign ministry and the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment organised the event.

The national consultation provided a crucial platform to assess Bangladesh’s progress as a GCM Champion Country in the GCM implementation.