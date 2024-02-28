Dhaka seeks continued assistance despite LDC graduation

Bangladesh has called for a specific decision on facilitating duty-free benefits for an additional period to the countries that will graduate from the group of Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

At the 13th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) at Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Bangladesh also underscored the need for announcing assistance packages for the nations concerned in an effort to ensure a sustainable LDC graduation.

Earlier in October 2023, the WTO general council had decided that the countries that are scheduled to graduate from the LDC group will receive trade assistance for an extra period, but its compliance was left to the discretion of the member nations.