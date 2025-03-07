Special trains reduced by half, passengers are concerned



People across the country are eager to return home to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. Many rely on trains for a comfortable journey, leading to a surge in ticket demand several times higher than usual during Eid.

To manage the passenger rush, Bangladesh Railways introduces special trains each year. However, this time, the number of special trains has been cut by half compared to the previous year, raising concerns about increased travel difficulties during the Eid holidays.

According to railway officials, 20 special trains, or 10 pairs, operated last year, but this time only 10 trains, or 5 pairs, will run. Additionally, one route will see fewer trains, while four routes will have no special trains at all.

Despite the high demand for Eid travel, railway authorities justify the reduction, citing a decline in demand for special trains, as well as a shortage of engines and coaches. They claim that even with fewer trains, passengers will not face major issues.