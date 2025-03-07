Special trains reduced by half, passengers are concerned
People across the country are eager to return home to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. Many rely on trains for a comfortable journey, leading to a surge in ticket demand several times higher than usual during Eid.
To manage the passenger rush, Bangladesh Railways introduces special trains each year. However, this time, the number of special trains has been cut by half compared to the previous year, raising concerns about increased travel difficulties during the Eid holidays.
According to railway officials, 20 special trains, or 10 pairs, operated last year, but this time only 10 trains, or 5 pairs, will run. Additionally, one route will see fewer trains, while four routes will have no special trains at all.
Despite the high demand for Eid travel, railway authorities justify the reduction, citing a decline in demand for special trains, as well as a shortage of engines and coaches. They claim that even with fewer trains, passengers will not face major issues.
However, civil society representatives have criticised this decision. They argue that due to the current law and order situation, more people are opting for trains over road transport. The demand is expected to rise further during Eid, making it unfortunate that the number of special trains is being reduced instead of increased.
Advance Eid ticket sales will begin on 14 March, with tickets for 24 March available on that day. The sales will continue until 20 March, while return ticket sales will start on 24 March for journeys on 3 April. To ease ticket purchases, sales for the western region will begin at 8:00 AM, while eastern region intercity train tickets will be available from 2:00 PM.
This year, one Chattogram-Chandpur train pair will operate instead of two. Although special trains were available last year, this time no special trains will run on the Parbatipur-Dinajpur route, Thakurgaon-Dinajpur route, Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar route, and Chattogram-Mymensingh route.
As a major port city and industrial hub, Chattogram is home to a large number of workers and businesspeople from different regions, many of whom return home for Eid. A significant portion are low-income travelers who prefer trains to save on costs and avoid road traffic jams.
During Eid, Chattogram Railway Station experiences an overwhelming number of passengers, particularly on the Chattogram-Chandpur route, which has high demand. The reduction in special trains is expected to make travel more difficult for these passengers.
Regarding the reduction in the number of special trains, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) ABM Kamruzzaman told Prothom Alo that, in a sense, train services on the Cox’s Bazar route have not actually decreased. The special train that was previously operated has now been made a regular service and runs twice daily.
Last year, two pairs of special trains were introduced on the Chandpur route, but due to low passenger demand, only one pair is being operated this time instead of two. While there are plans to introduce special trains on other routes, they cannot be implemented due to an apparent shortage of engines.
Delwar Majumder, former president of the Chattogram chapter of the Socheton Nagorik Committee, told Prothom Alo that, given the recent law and order situation, many people feel safer traveling by train rather than by road. Additionally, during Eid, road travel becomes chaotic due to heavy traffic congestion and inefficiencies caused by extra allowances for transport workers. As a result, more passengers prefer trains for their journey home, and demand is expected to rise further.