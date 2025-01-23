Dr Yunus meets top global leaders, seeks support to return stolen assets

Bangladesh Wednesday sought support from foreign friends to bring back hundreds of billions of stolen money as chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus spent a busy day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The chief adviser met Wolfgang Schmidt, head of the federal chancellery and federal minister for special tasks, Federal Chancellery of Germany; King Philippe, King of Belgium; Paetongtarn Shinawatra, prime minister of Thailand; Ignazio Cassis, federal councilor, Federal Department for Foreign Affairs, Switzerland; Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, United Arab Emirates; UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres; Co0ngo President Felix Tshisekedi, Former US special envoy on climate change, John Kerry, and former British prime minister Tony Blair, among others, on his second day at the WEF.

Chief adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder briefed reporters about the outcomes of the meetings.

Chief adviser Dr. Yunus urged the global leaders to send top experts, think tanks, journalists, and international organisations to Bangladesh to dig into how the plain and daylight robbery was committed in Bangladesh during Sheikh Hasina's corrupt 16-year-long rule.