Holey Artisan attack: Nine years since that night of brutality

Nine years ago today, a quiet evening in Dhaka’s upscale Gulshan neighbourhood turned into a night of sheer horror. On the evening of 1 July 2016, militants launched a deadly attack on Holey Artisan Bakery, a popular restaurant located in the diplomatic zone of Gulshan.

That night, 20 innocent people lost their lives at the hands of the attackers. Among the victims were 17 foreign nationals—citizens of Italy, Japan, India, and the United States. Additionally, two police officers were killed when militants threw a bomb during the initial response to the crisis.

The hostage situation lasted through the night and ended the following morning with the army-led Operation Thunderbolt, which resulted in the deaths of five attackers and the rescue of 13 hostages.