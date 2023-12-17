King’s parties remain discontent over seat sharing

The acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), Shah Muhammad Abu Zafar, has said they joined the election with the assurance of a free and fair election. If the election does not seem free and fair or they do not see an electoral environment, the BNM will pull out of the electoral race.
The BNM chief made the statement while talking to the media at Madhukhali of Faridpur on Saturday, following an extended meeting of his party. He is a former lawmaker of Faridpur-1 constituency.
On 20 November, he left the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to join the BNM as its chairman. However, the new party has already gained familiarity as a king’s party. This time, Shah Muhammad Abu Zafar is running in the election from the same constituency as a BNM candidate.
Like the BNM, the other king’s parties, including Trinomul BNP, Supreme Party, and some leaders of the Kalyan Party have reportedly been assured victory in the election. As per the assurances, there will be a conducive environment and government assistance in favour of them.
Still, the parties are dissatisfied with some issues, particularly with the ruling party’s unwillingness to withdraw its candidates in certain seats.
As the two parties failed to attain the target, they lost their relevance to the ruling party to some extent
A number of central leaders of Awami League said they formally shared some seats with alliance partners and the Jatiya Party, but will keep the seat negotiations with the king’s parties completely informal. Some leaders of the parties have been assured of victory in the election.
According to sources within the king’s parties and Awami League, Kalyan Party Chairman Maj Gen (Retd) Syed Mohammad Ibrahim, who recently left the BNP-led opposition alliance and joined the election, has been assured of victory. In his constituency, Cox's Bazar-1, the ruling party candidate -- Salah Uddin Ahmed -- has already lost his candidacy, making it easier for the Kalyan Party chair to win in the election.
A former Awami League lawmaker, Jafar Alam, is running for the seat as an independent candidate. However, the ruling party sources said their local and central leaders will work to ensure the victory of Syed Mohammad Ibrahim.
In Faridpur, a favourable environment is reportedly being created for BNM chairman Shah Muhammad Abu Zafar. It was learned that he received assurance of the withdrawal of cases against his followers, their release, and no police harassment.
In a conversation with Prothom Alo on Friday, he also confirmed the information and said he sought assurance of no disturbance for his supporters, and they are already enjoying the outcome.
However, Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Rahman is contesting in the election from the seat with the boat symbol. Also, there are independent candidates.
Trinomul BNP Chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury is running in the election from Sylhet, and its secretary general Taimur Alam Khandaker from Narayanganj. They have been assured of a favourable environment, rather than victory.
The individuals who maintain communication on behalf of the Awami League are providing no assurance of seat sharing with the Islamic parties
There were efforts to lure BNP leaders to the polls through BNM and Trinomul BNP. As the two parties failed to attain the target, they lost their relevance to the ruling party to some extent, according to responsible sources within the Awami League.
The sources also said the failure of the king’s parties forced the ruling party to negotiate with the Jatiya Party and to allow independent candidates. Hence, the Awami League is not much interested in leaving seats for the two parties.
Since the two parties joined the election with assurances from individuals in favour of the Awami League, there will be efforts to ensure their victory. But the ruling party candidates will not be removed from the particular seats through formal negotiations.
On the other hand, there has been no negotiation with Bikalpa Dhara. Its secretary general MA Mannan's nomination was cancelled. However, Mahi B Chowhdhury, son of Bikalpa Dhara chief AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, will contest in the election from Munshiganj-1 constituency.
Meanwhile, no negotiation is likely to take place with the Islamic parties. The individuals who maintain communication on behalf of the Awami League are providing no assurance of seat sharing with the Islamic parties. The parties have been instructed to wait until the final decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.