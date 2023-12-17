King’s parties remain discontent over seat sharing

On 20 November, he left the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to join the BNM as its chairman. However, the new party has already gained familiarity as a king’s party. This time, Shah Muhammad Abu Zafar is running in the election from the same constituency as a BNM candidate.

Like the BNM, the other king’s parties, including Trinomul BNP, Supreme Party, and some leaders of the Kalyan Party have reportedly been assured victory in the election. As per the assurances, there will be a conducive environment and government assistance in favour of them.

Still, the parties are dissatisfied with some issues, particularly with the ruling party’s unwillingness to withdraw its candidates in certain seats.