JaPa wants to be the opposition with at least 40 seats 

The seat agreement between Awami League and JaPa may be finalised in their meeting today. In two previous rounds of discussions, the two parties struggled to reach a consensus on various aspects, including election strategy, seat distribution, and the withdrawal of Awami League's party and independent candidates. Neither side has publicly confirmed any negotiation though.

Policy-making leaders of JaPa expressed their desire to enter parliament with more seats than the previous election, aiming for 40 to 50 seats. In the 11th national parliament, the party held 22 seats.

Analysis of the results from the last three parliamentary elections indicates that JaPa does not enjoy the same level of popularity in polls. In those elections, almost none of the constituencies won by JaPa had Awami League candidates.

Furthermore, nearly 86 per cent of JaPa candidates lost their security deposits in constituencies where they contested without an agreement with Awami League. The voting rate for Jatiya Party in the last three national parliament elections also appears to have gradually decreased.

