Awami League partners get seats, allies get assurance

Among the 14 Party alliance partners, Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD) have been given a share of three seats each. Jatiya Party (JP) has been given a single seat. These partners are not happy with this seat sharing. They say that there should be no independent Awami League candidates contesting in their constituencies.

Awami League has independent candidates in all seven of the seats shared with the partners. Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon’s Barishal-3 seat has been given to Jatiya Party while Menon has been given Barishal-2. Awami League’s Talukdar Yunus is the independent candidate there.

Hasanul Huq Inu is unhappy with the independent candidate in his Kushtia-2 constituency. He is desperately trying to remove the independent candidate, He has sought an appointment with the prime minister for the purpose but hasn’t been given any time as yet.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Hasanul Huq Inu has said that he has made his dissatisfaction known. He said, seats must be increased and the independent candidates must be removed. He will talk to the prime minister about the matter.

Awami League sources, however, say that the three parties who have been given a share of the seats, are mainly concerned about the Awami League independent candidates. The demand for more seats may just be a matter of putting on political pressure.

