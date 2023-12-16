Awami League partners get seats, allies get assurance

Ruling Awami League has almost finalised its seat sharing with its partners and allies. Partners of the 14-party alliance have been given seven seats. Awami League has no intention of giving them any more seats.
Outside of that, leaders of the so-called “king’s parties” –Supreme Party, Trinomool BNP, BNM, and the party leaving the BNP alliance – Kalyan Party, have been given assurance of victory in the election. But the Awami League candidates in these seats have no intention of giving up their candidacy in these seats.
Sources of Awami League, partners and allies said that the 14-party leaders who have been given seven seats in the sharing process, will contest with the ‘boat’ symbol.
Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon would be given the Barishal-3 seat, according to Awami League. Menon was not comfortable about competing from here. Later, on Friday, he was given the Barishal-2 seat instead.
On Friday night the Jatiya Party reached an understanding for 26 seats with the ruling party. Awami League intends to keep the matter of seat sharing with other allies completely informal. The alliances have been given assurances about the seats.
Awami League sources say a total of 40 seats of the total 300 may be left for the partners and allies, formally and informally. Outside of JaPa and the 14 Party, assurance has been given to Kalyan Party’s General Muhammad Ibrahim that he will win in the Cox’s Bazar seat. BNM’s Shah Abu Zafar is being assured of a win in Faridpur. Trinomool BNP’s Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury is contesting from Sylhet and Taimur Alam Khandakar from Narayanganj. They have been given assurances too.
There has been no understanding reached with former president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury’s party Bikalpadhara. The nomination papers of the party secretary general MA Mannan have been cancelled. B Chowdhury’s son Mahi B Chowdhury is contesting from the Munishiganj-1 seat.
Sources say that Awami League candidates will be removed from the seats where 14 party and JaPa have been given a share of the seats. However, Awami League has not agreed to ask the independent candidates to stand down. JaPa will contest under the ‘plough’ symbol. There will be no Awami League candidates in those seats. Several leaders of Awami League have said until the day before the election there is scope to take measures regarding the Awami League party candidates and the independent candidates in keeping with the situation.
In the meantime, there is no possibility of any understanding whatsoever with the pro-Islamic parties. Awami League is in contact with some of these parties, but have not given assurance of their winning any seats. They have been told to await Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s consideration.
14 Party’s main concern AL independent candidates
Among the 14 Party alliance partners, Workers Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD) have been given a share of three seats each. Jatiya Party (JP) has been given a single seat. These partners are not happy with this seat sharing. They say that there should be no independent Awami League candidates contesting in their constituencies.
Awami League has independent candidates in all seven of the seats shared with the partners. Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon’s Barishal-3 seat has been given to Jatiya Party while Menon has been given Barishal-2. Awami League’s Talukdar Yunus is the independent candidate there.
Hasanul Huq Inu is unhappy with the independent candidate in his Kushtia-2 constituency. He is desperately trying to remove the independent candidate, He has sought an appointment with the prime minister for the purpose but hasn’t been given any time as yet.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Hasanul Huq Inu has said that he has made his dissatisfaction known. He said, seats must be increased and the independent candidates must be removed. He will talk to the prime minister about the matter.
Awami League sources, however, say that the three parties who have been given a share of the seats, are mainly concerned about the Awami League independent candidates. The demand for more seats may just be a matter of putting on political pressure.
* More to follow...