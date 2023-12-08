AL allies bargain over seat sharing and independent candidates

Ruling Awami League is yet to come to an understanding with the alliance and partners regarding the election. Their ally Jatiya Party (JaPa) and partners of the 14 party alliance first want the Awami League candidates in their seats to be withdrawn. They also want assurance that no independent candidate of Awami League contest in the seats left to them.

Over the past three to four days, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other top leaders of Awami League have been holding separate meetings with Leaders of JaPa and the 14 party alliance. Sources at the meetings revealed these developments.

Awami League party sources say that they are willing to make concessions in the seats of the top leaders of the partner and alliance parties. But they do not want to take the responsibility of fielding independent candidates. This may put a dampener on voter turnout. Also, criticism may arise if they use administrative pressure to field independent candidates.

JaPa has been Awami League major ally over the past three elections. They entered into a compromise over the elections and became the opposition in parliament. Now with the next elections looming large, the two parties are engaged in bargaining. On Tuesday and Wednesday, JaPa leaders held several meetings with told Awami League leaders. While speculations abound in the political arena, not final understanding has been reached regarding the seats.