No talks with JaPa over seat sharing: Obaidul Quader

There have been no talks with Jatiya Party (JaPa) over seat sharing, claimed Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader. He said they had political discussions with JaPa regarding the forthcoming election.

Obaidul Quader was speaking at a press briefing today, Thursday, at the political office of Awami League president Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi.

When asked why there was such a hush-hush over the talks with Jatiya Party, Obaidul Quader said, "There is no hush-hush, but again, it is nothing to flaunt about either. There is need for coordination among the election-oriented parties. This coordination is required to stand up against the unscrupulous politics of the parties opposed to the election."