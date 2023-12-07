No talks with JaPa over seat sharing: Obaidul Quader

There have been no talks with Jatiya Party (JaPa) over seat sharing, claimed Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader. He said they had political discussions with JaPa regarding the forthcoming election.
Obaidul Quader was speaking at a press briefing today, Thursday, at the political office of Awami League president Sheikh Hasina in Dhanmondi.
When asked why there was such a hush-hush over the talks with Jatiya Party, Obaidul Quader said, "There is no hush-hush, but again, it is nothing to flaunt about either. There is need for coordination among the election-oriented parties. This coordination is required to stand up against the unscrupulous politics of the parties opposed to the election."
The Awami League general secretary went on to say, we are committed to make the election peaceful, credible, free and fair. That is why we are holding discussions."
He said, "Our talks with Jatiya Party were political and focussed on how to unitedly tackle the secret killings, the sabotages and the anti-election activities."
The Awami League general secretary went on to say that there has been no discussion on sharing seats with JaPa. The talks were just political.
The Awami League general secretary claimed that the closer the election approached, the more desperate BNP became to disrupt the election. They might even step up their violence, he said, adding that they had set a record in sabotage, secret attacks and so on. Till Wednesday, he said, they had damaged 600 vehicles and set fire to 10 trains.
Concerning new conditions being set by buyers in the readymade garment sector, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said even if the US wanted, it would not be able do anything unilaterally. US allies in Europe and the Asia Pacific were unwilling to take any extreme measures against Bangladesh.
Obaidul Quader went on to say, "We are not without foreign friends. They are aware of how Sheikh Hasina is holding the election to maintain constitutional continuity in Bangladesh. The ruling party and the opposition will be elected by people's mandate."