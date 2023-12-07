Concern and confusion caused by a clause of LC for RMG is not correct

A US apparel company has recently set a certain condition in the letter of credit (LC) sent to a Bangladeshi garment factory, saying they would not receive any product if Bangladesh faces any sanction.

"We will not process transactions involving any country, region or party sanctioned by the UN, US, EU, UK. We are not liable for any delay, non-performance or/disclosure of information for sanctions reasons," the buyer said.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter on Wednesday, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan said the new condition would raise concerns a bit.

He also sent a clarification to the media on Wednesday.

"A copy of a letter of credit (LC) from a foreign buyer to one of the Members of BGMEA has come to our attention," the clarification adds.

The clarification says individual buyers/entities may have their own internal policies and protocols, but a LC copy or a private commercial instrument is not an official declaration.

It also adds concern and confusion caused by interpretation of this clause that a sanction might have been imposed against Bangladesh, which is not correct.