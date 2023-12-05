Allies of 14-party alliance seek respectable number of seats

Sources said Workers’ Party and JASAD handed over lists of six seats each to Amu to share with them.

Following the meeting, Rashed Khan Menon told the newspersons that a list has been given on behalf of the alliance. The 14 parties sought a few more seats than previous times.

He further expressed that they discussed maintaining the dignity of the alliance members while making decisions on sharing seats.

Hasanul Haq Inu also told the newspersons that they expect the seat distribution would be dignifying for the alliance.

Informing the media that the alliance’s candidates will contest the election with the “boat” symbol, Inu said the AL candidates will withdraw in the seats where there will be candidates of the alliance.