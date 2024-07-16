Amnesty International strongly denounce attacks on quota reform protesters
Amnesty International has strongly condemned the attack against quota reform protesters in Dhaka University and other campuses and urged the government to ensure the safety of protesters immediately.
“Amnesty International has strongly condemned the attacks against quota reform protestors in Dhaka University and other campuses across the country, which has reportedly injured hundreds of students.
We urgently call on the Government of Bangladesh to immediately guarantee the safety of all peaceful protestors and proper treatment of all those injured.”
The organisation said this in a statement issued on Amnesty International South Asia’s Facebook page last night.
“The description of the violence against protestors is consistent with the kind of violence Amnesty has documented in the past, whereby individuals in civilian clothing, brandishing weapons like hammers, sticks, and clubs interrupted protests and beat up protestors,” reads the statement.
It also reminded Bangladesh authorities to adhere to its obligations under international law and its own constitution to respect the people’s right to freedom of expression.
“Bangladesh must uphold its obligations under international law and its own constitution to fully respect the people’s rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and protect peaceful protestors from further harm,” the statement adds.