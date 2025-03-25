Fear of traffic jam at toll booths, with limited use of automated system

People nowadays pay electricity bills, student fees at educational institutions and many other services online without having to wait in queues.

However, vehicles snarl up while paying tolls on roads and bridges in the traditional system.

Long tailback is created in toll plazas every year during any holiday or festivity.

Traditional method of toll collection is threatening to create huge traffic jams in the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. Although the automated toll collection system was introduced in the country five to six years ago, it is seldom used.

Toll is mainly collected in roads, flyovers and bridges in the country. Most of these are under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and Bridges Division.

Chattogram Development Authority controls one elevated expressway in the port city while Dhaka South City Corporation collects tolls in Mayor Hanif Flyover.

RHD sources said Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) booths were installed in eight big bridges and two roads under its control in April, 2019. A discount of 10 per cent is available for using ETC booths. Bridges division launched ETC booths in December, 2020.