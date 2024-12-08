Relations must move forward, acknowledging 5 Aug change: Touhid Hossain

“I have always said that to solve any problem, we must first admit that the problem exists. Similarly, we must also acknowledge that there has been a qualitative change in our relation before and after 5 August. We must accept this and work towards moving our relations forward. I had proposed starting the foreign secretary-level meetings,” Touhid Hossain said.

Mentioning that bilateral trade has been affected due to the current strained relations, the foreign adviser said, “Is this economic downturn that has been going on for two or three months affecting only Bangladesh? No, it is not just affecting Bangladesh. It is also impacting India, a much larger economy. The extent might not be as severe, but the effect is still there.”

In the current situation, West Bengal's economy is significantly impacted, he remarked.