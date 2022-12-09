UN concerned over use of lethal force on protests in Bangladesh

"I have previously raised concerns with the Government of #Bangladesh in a communication in 2021, following similar reports of lethal use of force by law enforcement in the context of peaceful assemblies," Clement added.
A BNP worker named Mokbul Ahmed was killed and over 50 others were injured on Wednesday in Naya Paltan area in the city as police swooped on them amid tensions over the party rally due on 10 December. Police arrested scores of BNP leaders and activists from the party's central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday evening.
US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Thursday expressed concern over the report of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka and called on everyone to respect the rule of law.
The US ambassador also expressed condolence to the families of those killed and injured in Dhaka.