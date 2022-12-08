US ambassador calls for protecting rights for meetings and rallies

The US embassy has extended its condolences to the families of those killed and injured in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka and call on everyone to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation," US ambassador Peter Haas said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a mass rally in Dhaka on 10 December. Before settling the venue of the rally, police clashed with BNP leaders and activists at the party's central office at Naya Paltan on Wednesday. In the clash, BNP activist Mokbul Ahmed was killed and about fifty people of the party injured.