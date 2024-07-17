Bangladesh govt should protect demonstrators: UN
It is a fundamental human right to be able to demonstrate peacefully, and the government should protect those rights.
Spokesperson of the UN secretary general, Stephane Dujarric, made the remark at the regular briefing of the UN secretary general at the UN on Tuesday.
In Bangladesh, countrywide protests are going on for a merit-based recruiting system instead of so-called quota system in the government civil service.
The government’s student wing Chhatra League and the security forces have attacked the protesters. Six people have been killed in the protest attack.
When asked whether the secretary-general aware of the situations, spokesperson of the UN secretary general, Stephane Dujarric, says, "Yes. We are very much aware of the situation, which we’re following closely and with concern."
"I think whether it’s in Bangladesh or anywhere else in the world, people have a right to demonstrate peacefully, and we call on the government of Bangladesh to protect the demonstrators against any form of threat or violence, and especially those who may be in protesting peacefully who may need extra protection, such as young people or children or people with disabilities," he added.
Stephane Dujarric said, "It is a fundamental human right to be able to demonstrate peacefully, and Governments should protect those rights."