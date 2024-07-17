Bangladesh govt should protect demonstrators: UN

It is a fundamental human right to be able to demonstrate peacefully, and the government should protect those rights.

Spokesperson of the UN secretary general, Stephane Dujarric, made the remark at the regular briefing of the UN secretary general at the UN on Tuesday.

In Bangladesh, countrywide protests are going on for a merit-based recruiting system instead of so-called quota system in the government civil service.

The government’s student wing Chhatra League and the security forces have attacked the protesters. Six people have been killed in the protest attack.