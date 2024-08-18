Abu Sayeed murder: Case filed against 17 including former IGP

A case has been filed in connection with the killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed against 17 people, including former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former deputy inspector general (DIG) of Rangpur range Abdul Baten and former commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md. Moniruzzaman.

Abu Sayeed’s elder brother Ramjan Ali filed the case as the plaintiff.

Abu Sayeed was one of the central coordinators of ‘Students Against Discrimination’ in Rangpur during the movement demanding job quota reform. He died in police firing during the movement on 16 July.