Tribunal orders state-appointed defence counsel for 17 accused including Hasan, Nowfel

During today, Wednesday’s hearing, Prosecutor Mohammad Zahirul Amin told the tribunal that authorities had arrested five of the 22 accused in the case, including former Member of Parliament ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury.

The remaining 17 accused, including Hasan Mahmud and Mohibul Hasan, remain absconding.

He said authorities had published notices in newspapers instructing the absconding accused to appear before the tribunal. However, they failed to appear.

Under the circumstances, he requested the tribunal to appoint state-appointed defence counsel for the 17 absconding accused and allow proceedings in the case to continue.