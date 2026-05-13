Tribunal orders state-appointed defence counsel for 17 accused including Hasan, Nowfel
The International Crimes Tribunal-2 has ordered the appointment of state-appointed defence counsel for 17 absconding accused, including former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and former Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, in a case concerning crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Chattogram during the July mass uprising.
The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, issued the order on Wednesday. The tribunal’s other two members are Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.
During today, Wednesday’s hearing, Prosecutor Mohammad Zahirul Amin told the tribunal that authorities had arrested five of the 22 accused in the case, including former Member of Parliament ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury.
The remaining 17 accused, including Hasan Mahmud and Mohibul Hasan, remain absconding.
He said authorities had published notices in newspapers instructing the absconding accused to appear before the tribunal. However, they failed to appear.
Under the circumstances, he requested the tribunal to appoint state-appointed defence counsel for the 17 absconding accused and allow proceedings in the case to continue.
The tribunal subsequently ordered the appointment of state-appointed defence counsel for the 17 absconding accused. It also scheduled 4 June for the hearing on the formal framing of charges in the case.
The prosecution has brought three charges against the 22 accused, including allegations relating to the killing of six individuals. The first charge concerns the killing of Md Wasim Akram, Faisal Ahmed Shanto and Md Faruk in Chattogram on 16 July 2024.
The second charge relates to the killing of Tanvir Siddiqui, Md Saimon and Hridoy Chandra on 18 July 2024. The third charge concerns causing serious injuries to more than 100 people.