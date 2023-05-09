Load shedding increases outside Dhaka as sweltering heat spikes

Suffering from reduced supply

DPDC and DESCO supply electricity in Dhaka. According to the data of these two companies, the demand in the supply area fell below 1000 MW during the holidays. Yesterday the maximum demand of DESCO was 1234 MW and the demand of DPDC rose to 1741 MW. But there is no shortage of supply.

People are suffering because of load shedding in different districts outside Dhaka. Mymensingh district has been witnessing load shedding since the onset of summer. Load shedding occurs everywhere in Mymensingh from remote villages to city. Although load shedding reduced during the holidays, people again are suffering immensely due to this.

Some residents of Chhayabeethi area of Savar municipality of Dhaka said that they experienced power outage from 2:26 am to 3:00 am on Sunday. Load shedding occurred three times until yesterday afternoon. There has been load shedding in Kathgara area thrice yesterday from morning to three in the afternoon. There was no electricity in Palashbari area from 12:45am to 2:30am.

Saikat Barua, assistant general manager of Bangladesh Dhaka Palli Biddut Samity-1, said that the demand was for 415 MW while 285 MW has been supplied.

The demand of PDB consumers in Sylhet division was 230 MW while the supply was 132.3 MW. PDB Sylhet Sales and Distribution Division-2 Executive Engineer Shams-e-Arefin said that load shedding is imposed the supply is less than the demand.

PDB announced for load shedding three times yesterday in Chittagong. But it occurred five times till 2.30 pm. Chief engineer of PDB Rezaul Karim said, they are receiving less supply of 200 to 300 MW per day. That is why they are failing to carry out load shedding as per the schedule.

REB supplies electricity to the rural areas of the country. Around 55 per cent of power consumers are under it. REB's demand exceeded 9,500 MW before Eid. Last Sunday their maximum demand was 8,565 MW. Because of this, they have to carry out 702 MW load shedding. Maximum load shedding has been carried out in Mymensingh and Cumilla regions followed by Rangpur, Khulna, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet regions. And no load shedding has been implemented in Barisal region. REB carried out 114 MW load shedding last Saturday.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) says that electricity prices have been increased three times from January to March. Power prices have been increased 11 times at the bulk level and 13 times at the consumer level in the last 14 years. However, people have been suffering unspeakably in sweltering heat due to power outage.

CAB's senior vice president M Shamsul Alam told Prothom Alo that the supply of dollars to buy fuel is low even though the price has fallen in the world market. Therefore, due to lack of fuel, the power generation capacity is not fully utilised. In case of supply shortage, load shedding can be implemented equally in all areas. It would reduce suffering.

(Correspondents of Sylhet, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Savar helped in filing this report)