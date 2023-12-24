Repercussions if foreigners promote terrorists: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the statements of foreigners regarding the national election here have decreased significantly due to their apprehensions about potential repercussions of promoting terrorists.
“Different types of statements from foreigners have decreased nowadays. There is no place for terrorists, and they (foreigners) too noticed that there will be repercussions for them if they promote terrorists,” he claimed while addressing the media at Zindabazar of Sylhet around 11:00 am on Sunday.
The foreign minister, who is contesting in the forthcoming national election from Sylhet-1 constituency, also mentioned that this apprehension prompted the foreigners to calm down and to support the call for a democratic way to change the government.
He said the BNP could have joined the election if they had been more realistic. In case of failure this time, they could have formed the government in the next term, but they lost that opportunity as well
Referring to the BNP, AK Abdul Momen said foreigners were once sympathetic to them but no longer hold the same sentiment. "The BNP is no longer a party, they have turned into terrorists. There is no place on earth for terrorists."
He underscored the need for participating in elections to carry out a shift in state power. “If you do not like the government, you can certainly change it with the people’s mandate. But the people will not accept terrorist activities and burning innocent lives though arson."
The foreign minister also pointed out the weak leadership of the BNP and said that they could have joined the election if they had been more realistic. In case of failure this time, they could have formed the government in the next term, but they lost that opportunity as well.