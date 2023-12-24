Repercussions if foreigners promote terrorists: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the statements of foreigners regarding the national election here have decreased significantly due to their apprehensions about potential repercussions of promoting terrorists.

“Different types of statements from foreigners have decreased nowadays. There is no place for terrorists, and they (foreigners) too noticed that there will be repercussions for them if they promote terrorists,” he claimed while addressing the media at Zindabazar of Sylhet around 11:00 am on Sunday.