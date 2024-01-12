US, other envoys greeted new govt, claims foreign minister

All envoys, including that of the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU), have greeted the newly elected government in Bangladesh, says Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

He made the statement after placing floral wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 of Dhaka on Friday.

Other members of the newly formed cabinet also paid tribute to the portrait of the Father of the Nation there.