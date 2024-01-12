US, other envoys greeted new govt, claims foreign minister

All envoys, including that of the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), and the European Union (EU), have greeted the newly elected government in Bangladesh, says Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.
He made the statement after placing floral wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 of Dhaka on Friday.
Other members of the newly formed cabinet also paid tribute to the portrait of the Father of the Nation there.
According to a press release, the newly appointed foreign minister said, “See, almost all envoys, including the US ambassador, British high commissioner, and that of EU nations, were present at the swearing-in event of the cabinet formed by the newly elected government at Bangabhaban yesterday (Thursday). This means they all went there to greet the incumbent government.”
Asked about the new responsibilities in the foreign ministry, he said nothing can be more satisfactory than facing the challenges. “Information ministry was a challenge and I managed to overcome it with your cooperation. In the global perspective … it (the foreign ministry) must be another challenge in the context that different regions are now going through wars.”
He expressed optimism that he would be able to face the challenges, take the country ahead, brighten its image, and improve relations with all, including the East and the West.
“The principle of our foreign policy is friendship to all, malice to none, and we would develop closer relationships with all as per the policy,” he added.
The Awami League came to power for the fourth straight term, through the elections on 7 January. Hasan Mahmud, who was the information and broadcasting minister in the previous cabinet, has been entrusted with the foreign ministry by the new government.
The new cabinet took oath at the Bangabhaban on Thursday.