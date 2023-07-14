EC to tighten cyber monitoring to protect NID data

In a recent meeting held at the Election Commission building in Agargaon, the Election Commission has decided to monitor 171 affiliated organisations that utilize the server services of its National Identity Card Registration Wing (NIDW), UNB reports.

During the meeting, experts and technicians involved in the matter discussed and deliberated on the issue, leading to the commission's decision to implement surveillance measures on these subsidiary organisations.

AKM Humayun Kabir, director general of the NID Registration Wing of EC, said, “I met officials from universities and technical experts, and heard their opinion and recommendations. We will talk to 171 partners to implement the decisions.”