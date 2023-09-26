President administers oath to new chief justice Obaidul Hassan

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today administered the oath of office to Obaidul Hassan as the 24th chief justice of Bangladesh.

The Head of the State administered the oath at a brief ceremony at the Durbar Hall of the Presidential palace at 11:00am. Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the oath taking ceremony.

Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, president's wife Rebecca Sultana, cabinet members, advisors, deputy leader of the house, former chief justices, judges of both Appellate and High Court Divisions, whips of the parliament, chiefs of the three services, attorney general, editors and senior journalists, Supreme Court lawyers and Supreme Court Bar Association leaders were present.