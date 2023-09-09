Political parties should resolve differences over next polls: Experts

Election experts and politicians have urged the ruling and opposition parties to engage in dialogue to find a sustainable solution for a credible national election and to ensure a smooth journey of democracy in Bangladesh.

They also said neither the foreign countries nor the street agitations can help hold a credible and acceptable national election until the major parties reach a consensus to remove the political crisis and lack of confidence among them and to make the state institutions functional.

Society for Global and Bangladesh Studies (SGBS), a newly launched think tank, and Experts Academy Ltd., jointly organised the seminar titled “Bangladesh: Pathway to Democratic Advancement” at hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.