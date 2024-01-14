Female migration decreases despite record labour migration in 2023

Although the highest number of aspirant migrant workers went abroad in 2023, the number of female migrants decreased.

On an average over 100,000 migrants went abroad every month. Over 1.3 million migrants went abroad for jobs in 2023. Of the total migrants, only 77,263 female migrants went abroad for work.

Besides, around 3,000 female migrants returned home after being deceived in the destination countries.

People related to the migration sector said training is mandatory for sending female migrants to Saudi Arabia, but this is not followed in many cases. Moreover, there is a question of the quality of the training.

After returning home, many female migrants allege they are tortured and harassed in the destination countries. As a result, female migration has decreased, they observed.

Bangladesh Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) statistics show the highest 121,925 female migrants went abroad in 2017. The number was 118,088 in 2016 and over 100,000 in 2015. Such a trend of over 100,000 female labour migrations continued till 2019.

The number of female migrations decreased after the coronavirus broke out in 2020. The number of female migrants increased gradually for the next two years. The number exceeded 100,000 in 2022. But the number decreased in 2023.

Bangladesh started sending female migrants to different countries in 1991.