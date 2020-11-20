Women migrant workers return scarred and suffering

After her husband left her with two children, Rahima Begum (not her real name) of Jhenidah went to Jordan as a migrant worker, seeking a means of living. Over there she fell prey to a 'supply agent' who was forcefully pushing her into the commercial sex trade. She was beaten up when she refused and then finally was given a job as a housemaid. But at the end of the month, her entire wages would go to the agent. She could no longer bear the mistreatment of her payless job and made a telephone call to the Bangladesh embassy there.

On 10 September, she finally returned to Bangladesh with head injuries. Her predicament is worse than before and she has nowhere to stay. A local journalist arranged for her to stay in a makeshift shed. "Death would have been better," she laments, speaking to Prothom Alo about her torture and the social pressure she has to face.