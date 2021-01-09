Migrant women workers suffer both at home and abroad

Many women who have faced domestic violence decide go work abroad in search of a better life. Unfortunately, some of these women who were mistreated by their husbands at home are victims of oppression abroad too.

Many of these women have thus fled their workplaces and returned home, bearing physical and mental wounds, some even dead. Compared to the previous year, an increased number of women have returned home after facing torture at the hands of their foreign employers. And after their return, they face social, economic and other problems.

Sources at the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry said, 3,164 female migrant workers returned home empty handed in 2019. More than 50,000 woman workers came home last year after the contacts of most of them ended.

Records of the Wage Earner’s Board, too, shows a similar picture. A total of 695 female workers came home from January to March of last year. Then, nearly 50,000 female workers returned home from April to December.

Most of the women workers went to Saudi Arabia. Saudi police arrested those who fled from their employers or became illegal. They then sent them to detention camps. If the employers file cases, the workers face jail followed by deportation.