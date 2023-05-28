Summit introduces Tobacco Harm Reduction to fight smoking

For the first time, a Tobacco Harm Reduction Summit was held in Dhaka on Saturday to discuss a new strategy towards achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of a 'smoke-free Bangladesh’ by 2040.

It publicised the effective role tobacco harm reduction (THR), as distinct from other strategies aimed at eradication, can play in fighting the scourge of smoking. THR can be implemented side-by-side with traditional strategies.

Notable international public health experts, policymakers and media personnel gathered at the summit organised by Asia Harm Reduction Alliance and discussed the need to regulate less harmful alternatives of nicotine delivery in a risk-proportionate manner, alongside stricter restrictions on traditional cigarettes, reports UNB.