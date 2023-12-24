EC directs to announce general holiday on 7 January

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the public administration ministry to take necessary steps to declare a general holiday on 7 January, the day of voting for the 12th national elections.
Sources said the EC issued the letter to the ministry on Sunday. It is a longstanding practice that the polling day marks a nationwide general holiday.
The EC has already finished necessary preparations for the election. Ruling Awami League and its allies are gearing up to contest in the election, while the BNP and other opposition parties boycotted it.
Also, the BNP is conducting a movement for the government’s resignation and reinstatement of the caretaker government system to oversee the election.
It even urged the people to show complete non-cooperation to the government and refrain from casting votes.