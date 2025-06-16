ACC requests UK to seize assets of Bashundhara Group vice-chairman, co-chairman
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in a letter has requested the United Kingdom to seize the assets of Bashundhara Group’s vice-chairman Safiat Sobhan (Sanvir) and co-chairman Sadat Sobhan.
ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen confirmed the matter at a press conference held at the commission’s headquarters in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on Monday.
“Recovering laundered money is a complex process, but we are making efforts. If we can present evidence both in our courts and in the UK courts, it will be possible to bring the assets back to the country," he added.
The ACC has also sent letters requesting the seizure of assets of Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, brother of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, and Mohammad Adnan Imam, former chairman of the executive committee of NRB Commercial Bank.
In response to a question about Tulip Siddiq at the press conference, the ACC chairman said, “No matter how much Tulip Siddiq claims she is a British citizen, our records show she is a Bangladeshi citizen. We are taking action according to the law against one of our citizens. If Tulip is innocent, then why did she lose her ministerial position? Why did she step down? Why did her lawyer send us a letter?”
Tulip Siddiq is the niece of Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The ACC has brought allegations against Tulip of illegally acquiring land during her aunt Sheikh Hasina’s time in power.
Tulip, a former UK treasury minister, has denied the allegations and accused Bangladeshi authorities of carrying out a “politically motivated smear campaign” against her.