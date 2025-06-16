ACC requests UK to seize assets of Bashundhara Group vice-chairman, co-chairman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in a letter has requested the United Kingdom to seize the assets of Bashundhara Group’s vice-chairman Safiat Sobhan (Sanvir) and co-chairman Sadat Sobhan.

ACC chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen confirmed the matter at a press conference held at the commission’s headquarters in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on Monday.

“Recovering laundered money is a complex process, but we are making efforts. If we can present evidence both in our courts and in the UK courts, it will be possible to bring the assets back to the country," he added.