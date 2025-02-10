Govt starts providing financial assistance to July victims
The interim government has started providing financial assistance from the state to the injured persons and the families of the martyrs in the July uprising.
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today, Monday formally inaugurated the programme by handing over cheques to the families of 21 July martyrs and seven injured at his office in Tejgaon.
Liberation war affairs adviser Faruk E Azam, health adviser Nurjahan Begum, information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam and special assistant (state minister) professor Md Sayedur Rahman were present on the occasion.
Members of three martyr's families and three July fighters spoke at the meeting, and they raised various issues, including the trial of the mass killing, receiving state honours, financial assistance and their rehabilitation.
While describing their experiences in the July movement, they broke down in tears. At the meeting, the injured and the families of the martyrs were informed about the government's programmes taken for the July victims.
According to the government’s decision, the martyrs of the July uprising will be called 'July Martyrs' and the injured persons will be called 'July Fighters', and they will get identity cards.
Each martyr's family will receive a one-time financial assistance of Tk 3 million (Tk 30 lakh). Of the amount, Tk 1 million (Tk 10 lakh) will be provided through the national savings bond in fiscal 2024-2025 and Tk 2 million (Tk 20 lakh) will be provided through the bond in July of fiscal 2025-2026.
In addition, each martyr's family will be provided with an allowance of Tk 20,000 per month. Working members of the martyr's families will get priority in government and semi-government jobs. The July fighters will get benefits in two medical categories.
The seriously injured ones will be given a one-time payment of TK 500,000 (Tk 5 lakh) in 'Category A'. Of the amount, Tk 200,000 (Tk 2 lakh) will be provided in cash (through bank cheque) in fiscal 2024-2025 and Tk 300,000 (Tk 3 lakh) will be provided in cash (through bank cheque) in fiscal 2025-2026.
In addition, each of the seriously injured July fighters will get a monthly allowance of TK 20,000. They will receive lifelong medical facilities in various government hospitals and will avail medical services in domestic and foreign hospitals on the recommendation of the medical board. They will get necessary training and rehabilitation facilities too.
In ‘Category B’, the July fighters will be given a one-time allowance of Tk 300,000 (Tk 3 lakh). Of the amount, Tk 100,000 (Tk 1 lakh) will be given in cash (through bank cheque) in fiscal 2024-2025 and Tk 200,000 (Tk 2 lakh) will be given in cash (through bank cheque) in fiscal 2025-2026.
In addition, they will receive a monthly allowance of Tk 15,000. They will receive necessary training and government or semi-government jobs on a priority basis. July fighters will be given identity cards. They will receive various benefits from the government by showing their identity cards.
So far, the government has published a list of 834 martyrs in the July uprising through a gazette. In addition, a list of the injured has also been prepared and the list will be published by issuing a gazette notification soon.
Speaking at the meeting information adviser Nahid Islam said, "We know that you wanted us to complete the official works earlier. But there was no lack of sincerity from our end."
He said everyone on the interim government, including the chief adviser, has been working to bestow due honour on the July heroes.
"We had to take the responsibility (of the state) during a crisis period, so we could not do it according to your wish. For this reason, I express my regret," Nahid added.