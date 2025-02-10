Govt starts providing financial assistance to July victims

The interim government has started providing financial assistance from the state to the injured persons and the families of the martyrs in the July uprising.

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus today, Monday formally inaugurated the programme by handing over cheques to the families of 21 July martyrs and seven injured at his office in Tejgaon.

Liberation war affairs adviser Faruk E Azam, health adviser Nurjahan Begum, information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam and special assistant (state minister) professor Md Sayedur Rahman were present on the occasion.

Members of three martyr's families and three July fighters spoke at the meeting, and they raised various issues, including the trial of the mass killing, receiving state honours, financial assistance and their rehabilitation.