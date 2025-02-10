CA terms July uprising victims 'living history'
Chief adviser (CA) professor Muhammad Yunus today, Monday said those who were injured and martyred in the July uprising are the creators of history.
"You are the 'living history'. I express my gratitude to you from the bottom of my heart," he said while speaking at a meeting with family members of July uprising victims at the chief adviser's office (CAO) in Tejgaon today.
Mentioning that the nation, which cannot remember its history, does not prosper as a nation, professor Yunus said: "I always think that the sacrifice of those, for which we get courage to call the country a new Bangladesh, cannot be measured by any criteria."
"This recognition is my gratitude to you on behalf of the nation," he added.
From today, they have officially become a part of the government, professor Yunus said while addressing the families of the martyrs and the injured ones.
"This is institutional recognition. Apart from this, everyone in society has to accept your responsibility," he added.
Noting that those involved in killings and enforced disappearances will be tried, the chief adviser said if the trial is accomplished immediately, there are chances of injustice.
"The main thing about trial is that it should be a fair trial...There should be no injustice. As we stood against injustice, this struggle took place and this sacrifice happened. If we indulge in injustice, where is the difference between them and us?" he questioned.
"We will not indulge in injustice. We will hand over those, who are criminals, to the police. And, we’ll turn those, who are not criminals, into good human beings," the chief adviser said.
Stating that all are the populace of this country, he said they are building this country together.
"This country is not mine alone, it is yours too. I am also a son of this country. We will turn this into a beautiful country together as soon as possible...those who are criminals must be tried. Those who are not must be guided to the right path," he said.
During the meeting, professor Yunus called upon the families of the July martyrs and fighters to remain alert so that no violence and clashes can break out in the country.
Liberation war affairs adviser Faruk E Azam, health adviser Nurjahan Begum, information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam and special assistant (state minister) professor Md Sayedur Rahman were present on the occasion.
Members of three martyr’s families and three fighters spoke at the meeting and they raised various issues, including the trial of the mass killing, receiving state honours, financial assistance and their rehabilitation.