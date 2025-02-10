CA terms July uprising victims 'living history'

Chief adviser (CA) professor Muhammad Yunus today, Monday said those who were injured and martyred in the July uprising are the creators of history.

"You are the 'living history'. I express my gratitude to you from the bottom of my heart," he said while speaking at a meeting with family members of July uprising victims at the chief adviser's office (CAO) in Tejgaon today.

Mentioning that the nation, which cannot remember its history, does not prosper as a nation, professor Yunus said: "I always think that the sacrifice of those, for which we get courage to call the country a new Bangladesh, cannot be measured by any criteria."