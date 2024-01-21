EC to consider three factors regarding upazila elections

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing for the sixth upazila parishad elections following the national parliament elections. However, in determining the election date, the EC must consider three factors: the Secondary School Certificate examination, the holy month of Ramadan, and the monsoon.

According to EC sources, the EC aims to conduct the upazila elections in several stages starting from March. Additionally, the mayoral election for the Cumilla City Corporation needs to be organised. This election may take place in the second week of March, before the onset of Ramadan. Decisions on these matters are expected to be made this week.

This year, elections for some other local government bodies have to be organised concurrently with the upazila parishad elections. There are 495 upazila parishads across the country, and elections are typically not held simultaneously in all upazilas. The selection process is carried out in multiple phases, and the EC is considering conducting the upcoming elections in multiple steps as well.