EC to consider three factors regarding upazila elections
The Election Commission (EC) is preparing for the sixth upazila parishad elections following the national parliament elections. However, in determining the election date, the EC must consider three factors: the Secondary School Certificate examination, the holy month of Ramadan, and the monsoon.
According to EC sources, the EC aims to conduct the upazila elections in several stages starting from March. Additionally, the mayoral election for the Cumilla City Corporation needs to be organised. This election may take place in the second week of March, before the onset of Ramadan. Decisions on these matters are expected to be made this week.
This year, elections for some other local government bodies have to be organised concurrently with the upazila parishad elections. There are 495 upazila parishads across the country, and elections are typically not held simultaneously in all upazilas. The selection process is carried out in multiple phases, and the EC is considering conducting the upcoming elections in multiple steps as well.
The SSC and equivalent examinations are scheduled to start across the country on 15 February and end on 12 March. Additionally, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to start around 11 March. Public exams like SSC or elections, are typically not conducted during Ramadan
The fifth upazila parishad election took place in 2019, with the election of 455 upazila parishads held in five phases from March to June of that year. During the upazila elections, voting for the post of chairman is done using party symbols.
BNP is unlikely to participate in this election, and the ruling Awami League is also considering not fielding party candidates. If this is the case, the election will primarily involve independent candidates.
According to EC sources, under the law, elections for the upazila parishads must be conducted within 180 days before the completion of the term of office. Currently, 452 upazila parishads are eligible for elections, and these elections should be held by June. Nearly all upazilas will be ready for elections by March, with a few exceptions.
Moreover, the monsoon season is expected from May to June. Taking all these factors into account, the most favourable time for upazila parishad elections is expected to be from the end of April to the month of May.
According to sources, the EC is considering holding the mayoral election for Cumilla City Corporation in the second week of March. The EC Secretariat is also preparing for the first phase of upazila parishad elections before Ramadan.
However, there is ongoing discussion within the EC regarding the appropriateness of conducting the election during the SSC examination. It is possible that elections for Cumilla City Corporation and some local government by-elections may take place during the SSC examination.
Arfanul Haque was elected as the mayor of Cumilla City Corporation in June 2022. The post became vacant on 13 December due to his death. According to the law, the post must be filled within 90 days of the vacancy.
EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath informed Prothom Alo that the EC has received a letter from the Ministry of Local Government regarding the upazila parishad and Cumilla City Corporation elections.
However, the EC has not yet finalised the date for the elections. He mentioned that the first phase of Upazila elections might be scheduled before Ramadan since conducting elections in certain areas becomes challenging during the monsoon season. The EC is expected to make a decision on this matter within the current week.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online edition in Bangla, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat