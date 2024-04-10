Holy Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday as the moon of Shawwal month of 1445 Hijri was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh Wednesday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The main jamaat of the Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises here at 8:30 am tomorrow.

If the congregation cannot be held due to inclement weather or any other unavoidable reason, it will be held at 9:00am at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque here.