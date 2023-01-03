Kabir Bin Anwar's removal sparks discussion

However, why the government removed him instead of extending his contract in line with the tradition has become the talk of the town among the government officials.
According to the cabinet division, he discharged duties as cabinet secretary for only 19 days. On 15 December, cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam retired from government service.
Then Kabir Bin Anwar attended the state event on 16 December as cabinet secretary.
He was born in Sirajganj in 1964 and studied in political science at Dhaka University (DU). Today, 3 January, he completes 59 years in government service.
Kabir joined Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) in 1988 as an assistant commissioner. Then in 2018, he was appointed to the water and resource ministry as senior secretary. From there, the government made him the cabinet secretary.
At least five officials of the government high-ups told Prothom Alo that they thought the government would extend his tenure on contract ahead of the 12th national parliamentary elections in line with the tradition.
Earlier, the cabinet secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam and Shafiul Alam received extensions on contracts. But this time the government backtracked from its tradition and appointed Mahbub Hossain as cabinet secretary instead.
Several officials of administration told Prothom Alo that they think Kabir Bin Anwar himself was unaware of such a decision. He was present at the inaugural ceremony of police week at Rajarbagh this morning as cabinet secretary.
Many officials present at the programme said Kabir Bin Anwar seemed happy during the event.
After the gazette was published, Kabir along with his wife left the event. But he later joined a meeting of Swadhinata Padak selection committee in the afternoon. A section of the admin officials said he might be appointed to any other important post.
Removal sparks discussion
Discussions are rife as to why the government removed Kabir instead of extending his term appointing him on contractual basis. Several top government officials think a recent incident regarding the new committee formation of Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) might play a role behind the decision.
BASA’s new executive committee was declared at Officer’s Club on 1 January. Shipping ministry’s secretary Mostafa Kamal was made the president while another faction wanted liberation war affairs ministry secretary Khaja Mia in the post.
This led to an altercation among the top government officials. Several officials said Kabir took a side in the altercation. This might be a reason for Kabir’s removal, think some officials.
In August 2021, BASA took a strong stance against Barishal city mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah over the attack on the then residence of upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Barishal sadar. A press release from BASA at the time said they will take action against the mayor. Kabir Bin Anwar was the president of BASA at that time.
Kabir is said to have had some disputes with another faction while he was project director of A2I project under the prime minister office. Some of those officials, who are now holding important posts, might play a role behind the removal of Kabir, some officials think.
There were allegations that Kabir did not give work contracts to some contractors when he was water resources ministry’s secretary. Some officials think that some of them might play a role behind Kabir’s removal.
Many of the officials raise questions as to why Kabir was made cabinet secretary for such a short span of time if he were to be removed. But some think that Kabir was awarded the post as an honour.
Kabir, however, is still optimistic about getting an important post of the government in future. Before going to office on the last day, Kabir told journalists, what happened is normal since his job tenure has ended today.
Kabir said the prime minister has taken the decision considering everything and he has all respect for the decision. Kabir also said he might even be seen in new positions in coming days.