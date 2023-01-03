Kabir Bin Anwar's removal sparks discussion

News of appointing Mahbub Hossain as the cabinet secretary has sparked discussions among the public administration officials and others after sending Kabir Bin Anwar on post-retirement leave on Tuesday, only 19 days of his appointment for the post.

The government made energy and mineral resources secretary Mahbub Hossain removing Kabir Bin Anwar, dubbed as the influential admin cadre official, adhering to the rules as he completes 59 years in government service.

Earlier, Kamal Uddin Siddique held the post of cabinet secretary for 34 days in 2002 while Abu Solaiman Chowdhury for 93 days in 2006.