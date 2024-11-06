Dhaka airport: Boarding bridge collapse damages Kuwait Airways plane door
A Kuwait Airways flight preparing for takeoff to Kuwait was grounded early today, Wednesday after a sudden malfunction caused a boarding bridge to collapse, damaging the aircraft door at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Passengers have since been accommodated at a local hotel while investigations are underway.
Group Captain Quamrul Islam, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, reported that Kuwait Airways flight KU-283 had landed at the airport around 1:30am local time when an unexpected technical issue led to the descent of boarding bridge-6, which struck and broke the door of the plane.
“At the time of the incident, only the pilot and cabin crew were on board,” he confirmed, adding that no passengers were present on the aircraft during the accident.
A probe led by a Civil Aviation Authority member is now examining the malfunction.
Initially, 284 Kuwait-bound passengers had been scheduled to depart at 2:45 am.
While some chose to make alternate arrangements, others were provided hotel accommodations and will be rebooked on another flight soon.