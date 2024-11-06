Dhaka airport: Boarding bridge collapse damages Kuwait Airways plane door

A Kuwait Airways flight preparing for takeoff to Kuwait was grounded early today, Wednesday after a sudden malfunction caused a boarding bridge to collapse, damaging the aircraft door at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Passengers have since been accommodated at a local hotel while investigations are underway.

Group Captain Quamrul Islam, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, reported that Kuwait Airways flight KU-283 had landed at the airport around 1:30am local time when an unexpected technical issue led to the descent of boarding bridge-6, which struck and broke the door of the plane.