45 int'l organisations call for withdrawal as freedom of expression to be curbed

As many as 45 international organisations in a letter have called on the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to withdraw and reconsider its draft regulations for digital, social media and OTT platforms.

The letter has been published in the website of Human Rights Watch on Monday.

The undersigned organisations urge Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to protect people’s rights and freedoms, and enable an open, free and secure internet in Bangladesh.

The draft “Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Regulation for Digital, Social Media and OTT Platforms” (Draft Regulations), published online on 3 February will imperil people’s freedom of expression, and right to privacy, undermine encryption and weakens online safety.

"If enforced, the regulations will have a deleterious impact on human rights, and put journalists, dissidents, activists and vulnerable communities, in particular, at greater risk," the organisations mentioned in the letter.