Possessions of 59 Bangladeshis in Sudan looted

On Wednesday afternoon, around 300 to 350 people attacked the place with sticks, knives and cleavers. They grabbed money, mobile phones and valuables from the Bangladeshis as well as their food and utensils.

Billal Hossain and Motaleb Hossain, victims of the looting, informed Prothom Alo of the matter Thursday afternoon by mobile phone from Khartoum.

This correspondent also spoke to six other Bangladeshis located in Khartoum and adjacent areas. These businessmen and employees of various companies said that even on Thursday there had been firing and rocket attacks, and fighter planes had also been visible. In other words, the ceasefire mediated by the US on Tuesday, was not in full effect.