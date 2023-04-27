Possessions of 59 Bangladeshis in Sudan looted

Amid the clashes between the army and the paramilitary forces, Sudan's capital Khartoum has become a city of alarm. And the possessions of 59 Bangladeshi's there has been looted. They have lost everything and are in distress. These people are now desperate to return home.
These Bangladeshis would live the Tolan Electrical and Metal Industries factory campus in Soba, Khartoum. The company would manufacture electric poles and mobile phone towers. The Bangladeshis would live in two buildings on the factory premises.
On Wednesday afternoon, around 300 to 350 people attacked the place with sticks, knives and cleavers. They grabbed money, mobile phones and valuables from the Bangladeshis as well as their food and utensils.
Billal Hossain and Motaleb Hossain, victims of the looting, informed Prothom Alo of the matter Thursday afternoon by mobile phone from Khartoum.
This correspondent also spoke to six other Bangladeshis located in Khartoum and adjacent areas. These businessmen and employees of various companies said that even on Thursday there had been firing and rocket attacks, and fighter planes had also been visible. In other words, the ceasefire mediated by the US on Tuesday, was not in full effect.
The expatriate Bangladeshis say that with fighting continuing between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Force (RSF), the nationals of various countries are leaving Sudan. Many locals are leaving Khartoum too.
Khartoum has become almost vacant and the Bangladeshis there are desperate to leave as soon as possible. And with the looting incident on Wednesday, the panic has spread further. The looting was not carried out by either of the warring sides, but by the locals.
When asked about the incident, Billal Hossain told Prothom Alo, "On the previous day, around 100 or so locals had twice tried to attack. They failed at the time and then on Wednesday around 300 local people broke through the gate and entered the factory premises. Seeing their attitude, we handed over our money, mobile phones, clothes and everything. Since we did not resist, they did not attack us physically. They took away our food, utensils and everything in sacks. We have been living out in the open since then, in panic."
He also said that the local Sudanese had broken into the factory authorities' locker and made off with the money.
Next to the Khartoum airport the proprietor of Bangladesh Tailors, Habib Sheikh, on Thursday afternoon said that he had a friend among the victims of the looting. Those 59 Bangladesh from Wednesday afternoon have been with just the clothes on their back and without food. It was imperative to move them to safety immediately. The Bangladesh embassy needed to take active steps in this regard.
Referring to the deteriorating situation in Khartoum, Habib Sheikh said the way these attacks were being carried out, anything could happen anytime.
Habib Sheikh further said that on 19 April he had invited eight employees of the shop to his house. As the situation was bad, they spent the night there. The next day they went home only to find the building destroyed. Four Ethiopian nationals had been killed there in a bomb blast and six had been serious injured. They were all in a critical state.
"If they had returned home that night, my shop staff may have faced the same fate," said the Bangladeshi businessman.