Anti-quota protesters lift Shahbagh blockade, announce ‘Bangla Blockade’ tomorrow

The anti-quota protesters lifted the blockade of Shahbagh intersection in the city after an hour. The demonstrators lifted the blockade of the important intersection of the city at around 5:30pm. Before that, the demonstrators announced ‘Bangla Blockade’ from 3:00pm tomorrow, Sunday.

The students and job seekers blocked Shahbagh at around 4:40pm on their four-point demand including cancellation of the quota system in government jobs by the reinstatement of the circular issued by the government in 2018. The blockade created a huge traffic gridlock in the adjacent areas of Shahbagh.