Anti-quota protesters lift Shahbagh blockade, announce ‘Bangla Blockade’ tomorrow
The anti-quota protesters lifted the blockade of Shahbagh intersection in the city after an hour. The demonstrators lifted the blockade of the important intersection of the city at around 5:30pm. Before that, the demonstrators announced ‘Bangla Blockade’ from 3:00pm tomorrow, Sunday.
The students and job seekers blocked Shahbagh at around 4:40pm on their four-point demand including cancellation of the quota system in government jobs by the reinstatement of the circular issued by the government in 2018. The blockade created a huge traffic gridlock in the adjacent areas of Shahbagh.
Before lifting the blockade, coordinator Nahid Islam of the protesters’ platform, said the students will not only block the Shahbagh intersection tomorrow, but they will also lay siege to all intersections in the city including Science Lab, Chankharpul, Nilkhet and Motijheel.
The protesters, under the banner of ‘anti-discrimination student movement’ , brought out a protest procession from the DU central library premises at around 3:15pm.
Before lifting the blockade, coordinator Nahid Islam of the protesters’ platform, said the students will not only block the Shahbagh intersection tomorrow, but they will also lay siege to all intersections in the city including Science Lab, Chankharpul, Nilkhet and Motijheel. Besides, students of the universities outside the capital will block the highways of their areas to press home their demands.
Nahid Islam alleged that the government has acted irresponsibly by pitting the students and the judiciary against each other. The executive branch cannot shun its responsibility for this situation.
BCL’s post aspirants are obstructing general students in halls of Dhaka University. We can break the lock of the halls. We urge the university administration to take action in this regardNahid Islam, coordinator, Anti-discrimination student movement
He also threatened that the students will announce tougher action such as hartals if necessary.
Nahid also alleged that the ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League men are obstructing students to join the ongoing movement in residential halls of DU.
“BCL’s post aspirants are obstructing general students in halls of Dhaka University. We can break the lock of the halls. We urge the university administration to take action in this regard,” said Nahid.
The demonstrators also laid siege to Shahbagh intersection for five hours on Thursday.
The demonstrators on Thursday announced all-out general strikes across all colleges and universities of the country on Sunday. Students of at least 63 departments and institutes of the DU expressed their solidarity with Sunday’s strike as of Saturday afternoon.
On 5 June, the High Court declared the cancellation of the freedom fighter quota as illegal. The job aspirants have been protesting since then demanding the reinstatement of the circular abolishing the freedom fighter quota.
The students on 10 June gave an ultimatum to the government till 30 June to reinstate the circular of 2018.
As their demands remained unfulfilled, the students intensified their movement under the banner of ‘anti-discrimination student movement’ from 1 July.